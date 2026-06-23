The makers of 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' have unveiled Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamala Serena as contestants. The reality show will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The makers of the much-awaited reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' unveiled three contestants during a press conference held in Mumbai on Monday. Veteran television actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show, which will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Kapoor expressed his excitement about participating in the reality show and shared the reasons that influenced his decision to join the competition.

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New Contestants and Show Premise Detailed

Speaking at the event, the 'Bade Ache Lagte hah' actor said that four universal signs convinced him to be a part of the show. "There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and me are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic," said Ram Kapoor.

The television sweetheart and fan-favourite Shivangi Joshi and fiery Desi Bling breakout star Pamala Serena were also unveiled as the newest inmates of Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. The two stars will join the list of inmates entering the reality show, which promises a unique format centred around survival, strategy and revelations.

At the press conference, taking centre stage were the creative genius behind the show - creator Ektaa Kapoor, Netflix India's Vice President - Content, Monika Shergill, and the formidable duo stepping into the role of Jailers, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer.

Survival and Strategy: The Core of 'Lock Upp'

According to the press note, "Fourteen inmates. Six weeks. Two Jailers. One Lock Upp. Here, comfort is earned, not given. Inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges, turning survival itself into a strategy. But the game's most volatile currency is 'truth'. Set in a world where nothing stays hidden for too long, the game tests how contestants navigate revelations that can either strengthen their position or leave them vulnerable."

Ektaa Kapoor on Bringing the Show to Netflix

Speaking about bringing the format to Netflix, Ektaa Kapoor said, "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world. This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas."

'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa' to stream exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)