Sunny Deol Co-Actor's Net Worth: Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit; Check Here
Sunny Deol is in the spotlight because of Border 2. His movie is making a big splash at the box office. Just so you know, the film is about to enter the 300 crore club soon. Meanwhile, we're telling you about Sunny's heroines who are the richest
Raveena Tandon
Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon have worked together in films like Ziddi, Salaakhen, Imtihaan, and Kshatriya. According to reports, Raveena owns assets worth 166 crores.
Preity Zinta
Sunny Deol worked with Preity Zinta in films like The Hero, Farz, and Bhaiaji Superhit. Reports suggest Preity has a net worth of 183 crores.
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla is Sunny Deol's richest co-star, with assets worth 7790 crores. Her wealth could fund 28 films like Border 2. They starred in Darr, Arjun Pandit, and Lootere.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit, who starred with Sunny Deol in Tridev and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, has significant wealth. Reports say she owns assets worth 250 crores.
Manisha Koirala
Sunny Deol and Manisha Koirala co-starred in films like Dushmani, Champion, and Jaani Dushman. Manisha's net worth is reportedly 100 crores.
