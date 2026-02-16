Juhi Chawla and Salim Merchant attended the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation. Chawla praised the grand event, while Merchant described the experience as 'absolutely divine' and 'spiritually enriching' on the holy night.

Juhi Chawla was among several prominent personalities who attended the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Juhi said, "I have been following Sadhguru ji for some years now. I have been coming to his programs...Every time I have seen it, it has become bigger, better, and grander...It is a celebration with a lot of meaning, it brings us closer to our own culture..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Music composer Salim Merchant also shared his happiness at having the opportunity to be part of the devotional Mahashivratri celebrations, describing the experience as deeply uplifting and spiritually enriching. "It was my dream to come to the Isha Foundation for Shivaratri...The experience has been absolutely divine...This is the holiest night in Indian mythology and in the country. It's a night with a lot of relevance, a lot of importance and a lot of devotion...," he said.

The Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)