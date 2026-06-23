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Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4: Shahid, Kriti & Rashmika Starrer Nears Major Global Milestone; Check Here
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 continues its box office journey with steady numbers. The film witnessed a drop on Monday but remains close to a major global milestone.
Cocktail 2 Continues Its Box Office Run
Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. Despite clashes with other releases like Maa Inti Bangaram and Toy Story 5, the romantic comedy has managed to attract audiences.
Film Shows Weekend Growth
The film opened with a decent response, earning Rs 13.50 crore on its first day. Collections improved over the next two days as more viewers turned up, with Saturday bringing Rs 16.25 crore and Sunday recording the film’s best performance with Rs 17.75 crore.
Day 4 Witnesses Expected Decline
After a strong weekend, Cocktail 2 saw a drop in numbers on its first Monday. As per early estimates, the film collected nearly Rs 6.35 crore net on Day 4 from around 9,785 shows across India.
Global Collection Moves Ahead
The Shahid Kapoor-led film has now built a strong total in its opening days. Its India net collection has reportedly reached Rs 53.85 crore, while the worldwide gross earnings are approaching the Rs 100 crore milestone with support from overseas markets.
Details About Cocktail 2
Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in a fresh romantic comedy setup. The movie has been backed by Maddock Films and Luv Films and serves as a spiritual follow-up to the 2012 film Cocktail.
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