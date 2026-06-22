The trailer for Taika Waititi's sci-fi film 'Klara and the Sun' is out. It stars Jenna Ortega as a robot bought by a mother (Amy Adams) to prevent her sick daughter's loneliness. The movie is based on Kazuo Ishiguro's novel.

The first trailer for Taika Waititi's dystopian sci-fi film 'Klara and the Sun," featuring stars Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Natasha Lyonne, has been released. The film is based on the New York Times bestseller by Kazuo Ishiguro and follows the story of Klara (Ortega), a robot designed to prevent loneliness. A mother (Adams) buys the robot for her daughter Josie (Mia Tharia), a girl who suffers from a mysterious illness. Aran Murphy and Steve Buscemi round out the cast of the film.

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As per the trailer, the movie features Jenna Ortega as an artificial robot who has been bought by a family. Born in a factory, Jenna Ortega discovers the Sun, stairs and learns to adjust to the new surroundings. It is directed by Taika Waititi and is slated to release in theatres on October 23. Sony Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ5OOzLBmSJ/

About the Film's Production

Sony's 3000 Pictures acquired the screen rights to Ishiguro's novel in July 2020, with Dahvi Waller being announced to pen the screenplay in March 2021. Ishiguro serves as an executive producer. Heyday Films' David Heyman, Garrett Basch and Waititi served as producers for the film. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing a project for Sony's 3000 Pictures.

Another of Ishiguro's novels, 'Never Let Me Go,' was adapted into a 2010 movie starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, Keira Knightley and Ella Purnell.

Jenna Ortega's Other Projects

Ortega's recent film credits include the A24 dark comedy 'Death of a Unicorn' alongside Paul Rudd, The Weeknd's 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' and Sundance premiere 'The Gallerist' with Natalie Portman. The second season of her Netflix hit 'Wednesday' premiered last year, and Season 3 is in the works.