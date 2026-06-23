Driven by strong word-of-mouth, Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aunga' is seeing increased shows in its second week. Shekhar Kapur lauded the film for proving a good story's success isn't defined by its first-week box office performance.

Driven by strong word-of-mouth, emotional reactions from audiences, and growing demand at cinemas, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aunga has continued to expand its footprint, with exhibitors adding more shows in its second week. The response has also struck a chord with celebrities and filmmakers alike, who have been showering praise on Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial venture.

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Shekhar Kapur Praises Film's Success

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur penned a note, praising the film. He said that the film's performance has busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of a film. "Thank you Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Wapaas Aaunga, you busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of your film. You proved what counts is a great story well told...What counts is respect for your audiences," he wrote on X.

About the Film's Plot and Cast

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is currently running in cinemas.

The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative.