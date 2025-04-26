THESE actresses chose not to work with Ajay Devgn—Here’s why
Ajay Devgn has worked with many leading actresses, but some have also refused to work with him. Actresses like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone have reportedly turned down offers to star alongside Ajay.
Ajay has worked with top actresses
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has worked with many top actresses in his career, but did you know that some actresses refused to work with him?
Katrina Kaif
The first name on this list is Katrina Kaif. The makers first offered Katrina the film Singham, but she refused to work in it.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's name is also on this list. She was also offered to work in a film with Ajay, but she turned down the offer. To date, she and Ajay have not worked together in any film.
Deepika Padukone
Ajay approached Deepika Padukone to work together in several films, but she refused several times. However, Deepika made a cameo appearance in the 2024 film Singham Again.
Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Projects
Ajay Devgn is soon going to rock the box office with films like 'Raid 2', 'De De Pyaar De 2', 'Golmaal 5', 'Son of Sardar 2'.
