Explore Ajay Devgn and Kajol's stunning Mumbai mansion: Shivshakti inside
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s luxurious Mumbai home, ‘Shivshakti,’ features a spiral staircase, swimming pool, elegant dining area, and a balcony with breathtaking city views. Let’s explore!
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 02:06 PM
1 Min read
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn lives with his wife Kajol and their children in a lavish house in Mumbai named 'Shivshakti.'
The entrance of Ajay Devgn's house exudes a warm and homely feel.
A classy spiral staircase adds to the elegance of the bungalow.
Ajay Devgn's home features a lavish swimming pool, perfect for family pool parties.
The beautiful dining area showcases a large wooden dining table.
The bedroom is decorated in soothing white and cream tones.
The balcony offers a breathtaking view of Mumbai.
