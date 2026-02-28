Ever since Spirit was announced, National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj was said to play a significant role in the film. However, recent reports claimed that he was removed due to creative differences.

The speculation intensified when the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Vivek Oberoi in his first-look avatar. Along with the poster, the team listed the director, producers, technicians and main cast members. Notably, Prakash Raj’s name was missing from the list.

This omission led many to believe that the actor had indeed been dropped from the project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the production team so far.