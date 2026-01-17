- Home
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas’ big-budget horror-comedy started with a strong opening at the box office, but the momentum has slowed sharply. By day 8, the film has hit its lowest single-day collection, raising concerns
Day 8 Collection Shows No Growth
After a promising opening week, The Raja Saab has failed to maintain its box office pace. On its 8th day, the film collected approximately ₹3 crore, marking its lowest single-day earning so far. With this, the total domestic collection stands at around ₹133.25 crore. The sudden dip indicates that audience footfall has slowed considerably after the initial hype.
Tough Competition From Sankranthi Releases
One major factor affecting The Raja Saab’s performance is the strong competition from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG). Released ahead of Sankranthi, MSVPG witnessed massive audience demand, leading to additional shows across theatres. This festive season clash has diverted viewers, putting pressure on The Raja Saab’s second-week collections.
High Budget Raises Stakes for Recovery
Made on a reported budget of ₹400 crore, The Raja Saab carries high expectations. Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Prabhas had earlier praised the film’s climax, calling it a standout element in horror-comedy storytelling. However, with current trends, the film needs a significant turnaround to move toward profitability.
