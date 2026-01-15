The earnings figures for Prabhas's film "The Raja Saab" are quite surprising. The movie's earnings are declining rapidly every day. It has been six days since its release, and on its sixth day, it collected ₹3.9 crore. The film has earned a net ₹123.3 crore at the Indian box office.

The film "The Raja Saab" collected approximately ₹9.15 crore (approximately $91.5 million) in pre-sales. It also achieved a strong opening day, earning ₹53.75 crore (approximately $53.75 million). On the second and third days, the film earned ₹26.6 million (approximately $19.1 million) and ₹19.1 crore (approximately $4.8 million) respectively. On the first Monday, the film earned ₹6.6 crore (approximately $4.8 million) and ₹4.8 crore (approximately $4.8 million) respectively.