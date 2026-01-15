- Home
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Earns THIS Much; Check Here
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Earns THIS Much; Check Here
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas' film is currently struggling at box office. Its earnings are steadily declining. Director Maruthi's film isn't receiving the response he expected. The film's 6-day earnings have been revealed
Prabhas's film The Raja Saab
Prabhas's film, The Raja Saab, was released in theaters on January 9th. The hype surrounding the film before its release quickly subsided. Audiences rejected the film on its first day.
The Raja Saab movie collection
The earnings figures for Prabhas's film "The Raja Saab" are quite surprising. The movie's earnings are declining rapidly every day. It has been six days since its release, and on its sixth day, it collected ₹3.9 crore. The film has earned a net ₹123.3 crore at the Indian box office.
The Raja Saab's earnings
The film "The Raja Saab" collected approximately ₹9.15 crore (approximately $91.5 million) in pre-sales. It also achieved a strong opening day, earning ₹53.75 crore (approximately $53.75 million). On the second and third days, the film earned ₹26.6 million (approximately $19.1 million) and ₹19.1 crore (approximately $4.8 million) respectively. On the first Monday, the film earned ₹6.6 crore (approximately $4.8 million) and ₹4.8 crore (approximately $4.8 million) respectively.
The Raja Saab's worldwide earnings
Prabhas's film "The Raja Saab" has earned ₹175 crore (approximately $1.75 billion) at the worldwide box office. Director Maruthi's film, with a budget of ₹450 crore (approximately $1.5 billion), hasn't even recovered half of its budget. The film is receiving a lukewarm response during its working days.
About the film The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab is a horror comedy film starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Malavika Mohanan, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani. It is produced under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.
Prabhas's work front
On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD. The movie was a blockbuster. He also had a cameo role in the 2025 film Kannappa. His upcoming films are Fauji and Spirit.
