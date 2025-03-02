The Outrun to The Life List: Top 5 Netflix movies to watch in March; Check full list HERE

March has arrived, bringing with it an exciting selection of films to stream on Netflix. The platform is set to feature a mix of new and classic titles, but we’ve curated a list of the top five recently released must-watch movies across different genres, from crime action to romantic comedy

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

March brings an exciting lineup of movies to Netflix! From sci-fi adventures to action-packed thrillers and heartwarming rom-coms, here are five must-watch new releases to add to your watchlist this month

budget 2025
article_image2

Plankton: The Movie (March 7)

There’s no better way to relax than with a fun animated film—especially one featuring SpongeBob SquarePants. In this movie, Karen the Computer attempts to take over the world, leaving Plankton with the task of stopping her. With help from SpongeBob and the Gal Pals, he embarks on a mission to prevent her from succeeding

article_image3

The Electric State (March 14)

This dystopian sci-fi adventure, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, is set in the aftermath of a war between robots and humans. The story follows Michelle, an orphaned teenager who had believed her brother was lost in the war. However, upon receiving a mysterious signal suggesting he might still be alive, she joins forces with an eccentric drifter and a robot to track him down

article_image4

The Outrun (March 18)

Fans of Saoirse Ronan won’t want to miss this film, which tells the story of Rona, a woman trying to come to terms with her troubled past. After years of living on the edge, she returns to the wild island where she grew up, hoping to reinvent herself and start anew

article_image5

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (March 20)

This 2025 action thriller sees Gerard Butler and 50 Cent in leading roles. The film follows Big Nick, played by Butler, as he gets caught up in the dangerous world of diamond thieves while pursuing criminal Donnie Wilson, portrayed by 50 Cent, across Europe. Their mission involves orchestrating an elaborate heist at the world’s largest diamond exchange

article_image6

The Life List (March 28)

For those who enjoy romantic comedies, this film is a must-watch. Starring Sofia Carson, it follows a woman who decides to revisit the aspirations she had as a child. As she sets out to pursue them, she unexpectedly embarks on a journey that turns out to be far more rewarding than she had anticipated

