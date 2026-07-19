'Article 370' won big at the 72nd National Film Awards, bagging Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam, and Best Music. Producer Aditya Dhar called it a humbling moment, while Yami said it's an honour she'll cherish for life.

'Difficult to put into words': Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has expressed gratitude after 'Article 370' won three honours at the 72nd National Film Awards, including the coveted Best Feature Film award. The political thriller also earned Best Actress for Yami Gautam and Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev.

Reacting to the achievement, producer-filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared an emotional note on Instagram, describing the recognition as a landmark moment. "Winning THREE NATIONAL AWARDS for ARTICLE 370 is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude," he wrote.

Reflecting on the journey behind the film, Dhar added, "When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction, to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming."

He thanked the National Awards jury as well as audiences who supported the film, writing, "My deepest gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this incredible recognition and to every single person who watched, supported, debated and believed in Article 370. Your love gave this film a life far beyond the screen."

Dhar also acknowledged the contributions of director Aditya Suhas Jambhale; actors Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, composer Shashwat Sachdev, the cast and crew; B62 Studios and Jio Studios, including its President Jyoti Deshpande. Looking ahead, he mentioned that the recognition carried a greater responsibility. "Awards are a celebration of what has been achieved, but they are also a reminder of the responsibility that lies ahead. This recognition strengthens our belief that stories told with honesty, conviction and purpose will always find their place," he wrote.

He concluded his message by writing, "This is not the destination. It is a promise to keep pushing boundaries, to keep telling stories that matter and to create cinema that sparks conversations, stirs emotions and leaves a lasting impact. From the bottom of my heart... THANK YOU. This honour belongs to all of us. JAI HIND."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

'An honour I will cherish': Yami Gautam

Earlier on Saturday, Yami Gautam also celebrated her Best Actress win in a heartfelt post on X, calling it "an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life," she wrote.

Reflecting on her career, the actor added, "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema."

She described Article 370 as "never just another film", adding that the recognition was especially emotional because it was their home production. "This award is not the end of a dream, it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter," she wrote.

Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life. For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 18, 2026

Team 'Article 370' Expresses Gratitude

Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande also welcomed the recognition, saying the team always believed the story deserved to be told "with honesty, courage, and conviction."

"Winning three National Awards for Article 370 is an incredibly emotional moment for all of us. I feel deeply grateful, humbled, and proud of every person who poured their heart into this film. We never began this journey with awards in mind. We simply believed this was a story that deserved to be told, with honesty, courage, and conviction. To see it resonate so deeply with audiences, and now be honoured with the highest recognition in Indian cinema, is an immensely proud moment. My heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this honour, and to every viewer who watched, embraced, discussed, and championed Article 370," she shared in a press statement, adding, "This recognition belongs to our incredible director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose clarity of vision never wavered. To Yami Gautam Dhar who brought such honesty and emotional depth to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the heartbeat of the film. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose passion, perseverance, and commitment made this journey possible. Above all Aditya Dhar who is special beyond words and Lokesh Dhar, our partners at B62 whose belief in this story never faltered. It has been a privilege to share this journey with them."

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale described the National Award win as "the highest honour a filmmaker can hope for", adding that while it marked his third National Award, "the feeling of receiving this honour is just as overwhelming and deeply humbling" in a press statement.

He said 'Article 370' was "never about finding easy answers; it was about engaging with a defining chapter of our nation's history with sincerity, empathy, and cinematic conviction," and dedicated the recognition to everyone who believed in the film.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, 'Article 370' also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. (ANI)