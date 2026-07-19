Katrina Kaif shared a rare glimpse of her eight-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal, in pictures from her intimate 43rd birthday celebration with husband Vicky Kaushal. She marked her first birthday after embracing motherhood with a heartfelt post.

Katrina's 'Best Birthday' with Son Vihaan

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a rare glimpse of her eight-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal, while giving fans a peek into her intimate 43rd birthday celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Katrina who celebrated her birthday on July 16, posted a series of photographs from the family celebration, marking her first birthday after embracing motherhood.

The pictures featured candid moments with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, whose face was not revealed. One photograph, offering a rare glimpse of Vihaan, quickly caught the attention of fans, who filled the comments section with birthday wishes and messages of love.

Accompanying the post, Katrina shared an emotional note expressing gratitude for motherhood. She wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are..." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The actor described the occasion as her "Best Birthday" and also added a light-hearted message for her husband, writing, "Your not too bad either..."

Vicky Kaushal's Heartfelt Wish

On July 16, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt photo with Katrina while penning a heartfelt birthday note for her.

The photo features Vicky and Katrina sharing a tender moment during the birthday celebration. While sharing the beautiful snap, Vicky wrote, "Jaan Ka Janamdin."

Vicky and Katrina's Journey as Parents

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been basking in their new roles as parents, having welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" through a heartfelt social media post and later revealed their son's name in January through a joint update featuring a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand.

The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2025, writing, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Merry Christmas', alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to make her return to films after becoming a mother.

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for 'Love and War'. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Officially announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)