On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and has not yet announced her next film. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was last seen in Chhaava, which emerged as one of the biggest Hindi box office successes of 2025. He will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, followed by Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar.