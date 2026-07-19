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Katrina Kaif Shares Rare Photo with Son Vihaan While Celebrating 43rd Birthday (PHOTOS)
Katrina Kaif marked her 43rd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring husband Vicky Kaushal and a rare glimpse of their son, Vihaan. The intimate family moments quickly became the highlight of her special day
Katrina Kaif Shares Intimate Birthday Moments
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday by sharing a collection of personal photographs on Instagram. The actor expressed gratitude for the love and blessings in her life, captioning the post with a heartfelt message reflecting on the importance of family and happiness. The simple celebration gave fans a rare look into her private life.
Rare Glimpse of Baby Vihaan Steals the Spotlight
Among the pictures, one image immediately caught the attention of fans. Katrina was seen gently kissing the tiny hand of her son, Vihaan Kaushal. While she carefully kept his face hidden to maintain his privacy, the touching moment won hearts across social media and became the most talked-about photograph from her birthday post.
Sweet Moments with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina also shared candid pictures with husband Vicky Kaushal from their intimate celebration. One photo showed the couple sharing a joyful laugh together, while another captured Katrina smiling in a vibrant orange maxi dress. The relaxed and natural moments reflected the warmth of their celebration away from the spotlight.
The Story Behind Vihaan's Name
Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. The name carries a special connection to Vicky's career, as it is inspired by his character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, from the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The meaningful choice has added a personal touch to the family's journey.
Vicky's Birthday Wish for Katrina
A couple of days before Katrina's post, Vicky Kaushal shared his own birthday message for his wife on Instagram. He posted a candid photograph from their home celebration, where he hugged Katrina while holding a piece of birthday cake. The cozy setup, complete with birthday balloons and a "Happy Birthday Katrina" banner, reflected the couple's simple yet affectionate celebration. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
What's Next for Katrina and Vicky?
On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and has not yet announced her next film. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was last seen in Chhaava, which emerged as one of the biggest Hindi box office successes of 2025. He will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, followed by Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar.
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