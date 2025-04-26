Anil Kapoor's THESE movies are remakes of South Indian films: Check them out
Anil Kapoor has starred in numerous South Indian film remakes. From 'Woh Saat Din' to 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', explore 10 of his superhit South remake movies.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 02:25 PM
3 Min read
Anil Kapoor is considered an evergreen actor. He started his career as a lead actor with the movie Woh Saat Din. Here we are talking about his 10 films, which were remade from South Indian films.
Woh Saat Din (Tamil film Andha Ezhu Naatkal): Released in 1983, Woh Saat Din starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The remake of the Tamil film Andha Ezhu Naatkal was produced by Surinder Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.
Eeshwar (Telugu Swati Mutyam): Released in 1989, Eeshwar is a remake of the Telugu movie Swati Mutyam. It was written and directed by K. Viswanath. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Vijayashanti in lead roles. This film received the Filmfare Award for Best Story.
Beta (Tamil film Enga Chinna Rasa): Directed by Indra Kumar, Beta was released in 1992. The film starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Aruna Irani is a remake of a Tamil movie Enga Chinna Rasa. It won 5 Filmfare Awards.
Andaz (Telugu film Sundarakanda): The 1994 David Dhawan-directed Andaz, starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Karisma Kapoor, is a remake of the Telugu film Sundarakanda. Venkatesh played the lead role in it.
Gharwali Baharwali (Tamil film Thaikulame Thaikulame): Gharwali Baharwali, starring Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Rambha, was directed by David Dhawan. It is a remake of the Tamil film Thaikulame Thaikulame (1995).
Mr. Bechara (Tamil film Veetla Visheshanga): Released in 1996, Mr. Bechara was directed by K. Bhagyaraj. It starred Anil Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Sridevi in lead roles. This movie is a remake of Bhagyaraj's Tamil film Veetla Visheshanga (1994).
Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (Telugu film Pavitra Bandham): The 1999 movie 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' was directed by Satish Kaushik. This movie, with Anil Kapoor and Kajol in the lead roles, is a remake of the Telugu film Pavitra Bandham.
Nayak (Tamil film Mudhalvan): Released in 2001, Nayak starred Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever in lead roles. It is a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan. Its music was given by A. R. Rahman.
Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (Telugu film Pelli Cheskundam): The 2000 Hindi movie 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' was directed by Satish Kaushik. It stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Sonali Bendre in lead roles. It is a remake of the Telugu film Pelli Cheskundam, in which Daggubati Venkatesh and Soundarya played the lead roles.
Judaai (Telugu film Shubhalagnam): Released in 1997, Judaai was directed by Raj Kanwar. This movie starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar is a remake of the 1994 Telugu film Shubhalagnam.
