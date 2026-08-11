Actor Prakash Raj has dropped a bombshell, claiming his name has vanished from the voter list in Bengaluru. He is now questioning the entire process and has raised serious allegations

Actor Prakash Raj has made a shocking claim that his right to vote in Bengaluru has been taken away. He says his name was removed from the voter list during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. Prakash Raj, who was born and educated in Bengaluru itself, took to social media to slam the move. He added that he will now see what documents are needed to get his voter ID back.

Questioning the authorities, Prakash Raj posted a message asking if they can stop people's voices even if they can deny someone's vote. He wrote, "You may choose and deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to the throne.. but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your throne?"

Prakash Raj's Viral Video

This issue has now gone viral on social media, with many people debating why his name was removed. Meanwhile, there's another angle to this story. Reports suggest that a Bengaluru court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Prakash Raj in early June. This was based on a complaint filed back in 2019 by a lawyer named Dilip Kumar.

The complaint alleged that Prakash Raj held multiple voter ID cards in different states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which is a violation of election rules. The lawyer claimed that he first complained to the police and election officials, but when no action was taken, he approached the court. Apparently, the court sent two summons to Prakash Raj, but he did not appear, which led to the warrant being issued.

On the work front, Prakash Raj is currently busy with some major South Indian films. Beyond acting, he is well-known for his outspoken views on social and political matters. He recently participated in student protests in Delhi and also showed support for student agitations in Jharkhand. Now, his latest claim about his voting rights has become a hot topic in both political and film circles.

Scroll to load tweet…