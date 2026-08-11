Ajay Devgn celebrated Suniel Shetty's 65th birthday with a nostalgic throwback photo on Instagram. His heartfelt message, 'From one dilwala to another,' celebrated their long-standing friendship and their six film collaborations since the 1990s.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn marked Suniel Shetty's 65th birthday on Tuesday with a rare vintage photograph, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse of the two actors from their younger days and celebrating their long-standing friendship.

Ajay shared the archival picture on Instagram, in which the two stars are seen sporting classic 1990s looks, including denim shirts, casual jackets and statement belts. Alongside the photograph, Devgn added a personal birthday message, "Happy Birthday @suniel.shetty Anna. From one dilwala to another."

The post highlighted the camaraderie between the two Bollywood veterans, who have shared the screen in six films since the 1990s. Their collaborations include Dilwale (1994), their first film together, followed by Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003), LOC Kargil (2003), Tango Charlie (2005), Blackmail (2005) and Cash (2007).

Suniel Shetty's career and upcoming projects

Shetty, who was born in 1961, made a major impact during the 1990s with films such as Mohra, Border and Hera Pheri. He has also remained widely recognised for his fitness and disciplined lifestyle.

On the professional front, Shetty recently met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna to discuss logistics for an upcoming film shoot. The production is expected to span around 50 to 60 days from October 2026, with locations being scouted in Patna and Sitamarhi.

"We held a meeting with the entire department. We want to come here for a shoot. Since new film-related policies have been introduced and Bihar is emerging as a major destination for filming, we came to discuss the logistics of a shoot that will span about 50 to 60 days," Shetty told the media.

He was last seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'. As per reports, he will next be seen in 'Hera Pheri 3'. (ANI)