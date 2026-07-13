According to early trade estimates, Lenin has collected ₹25.45 crore net and ₹29.27 crore gross in India within its first three days. The film has also earned an estimated ₹7.80 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total significantly higher.

Advance bookings for Monday remain encouraging, though the film's weekday performance will be crucial in determining its long-term box office run. Meanwhile, the makers have claimed that Lenin earned ₹37 crore worldwide in its first two days. Based on the production house's figures, the film could cross the ₹50 crore worldwide mark within three days, recovering more than half of its estimated breakeven target.