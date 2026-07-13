Lenin Box Office Collection Day 3: Akhil Akkineni Starrer Shows Strong Sunday Jump
Akhil Akkineni's Lenin is performing well at the box office with positive word-of-mouth. The film recorded a massive jump in collections on Sunday, registering its biggest single-day earnings since its theatrical release.
'Lenin' is making a lot of noise at the box office
Here's the three-day collection breakdown for 'Lenin'
Halfway to break-even in just three days!
According to early trade estimates, Lenin has collected ₹25.45 crore net and ₹29.27 crore gross in India within its first three days. The film has also earned an estimated ₹7.80 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total significantly higher.
Advance bookings for Monday remain encouraging, though the film's weekday performance will be crucial in determining its long-term box office run. Meanwhile, the makers have claimed that Lenin earned ₹37 crore worldwide in its first two days. Based on the production house's figures, the film could cross the ₹50 crore worldwide mark within three days, recovering more than half of its estimated breakeven target.
The numbers game: 'Lenin's' break-even target
According to reports, Lenin was made on an estimated budget of ₹40 crore. The film's non-theatrical rights, including OTT and satellite, were acquired by Zee, reportedly recovering around 30% of the production cost.
The theatrical rights were reportedly sold for ₹25 crore in the Telugu states, ₹8 crore in Karnataka, and ₹2 crore in other Indian markets. The overseas theatrical rights were valued at around ₹10 crore.
Trade estimates suggest that Lenin needs to earn a distributor share of approximately ₹45 crore to achieve breakeven, translating to a worldwide gross collection of over ₹90 crore. As per early box office reports, the film has already recovered around 40% of its breakeven target.
So, what's the story of 'Lenin' all about?
Akhil Akkineni plays the lead in Lenin, alongside Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, the film is jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and S. Naga Vamsi.
Set in Sriramapuram, a village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district known for its grand Bharatham Mitta festival, the story centres on the selection of Dharmaraja's ceremonial crown bearer, a decision made by the influential village head, Eeswaramma.
Lenin (Akhil) is her trusted follower and is deeply in love with Bharathi (Bhagyashri). However, his close friend Pramod also develops feelings for her, leading to personal and emotional conflict. As relationships, loyalty, and village politics collide, Lenin must navigate the challenges that come his way. Blending action, drama, romance, and commercial entertainment, the film delivers a mass-action narrative set against a rural backdrop.
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