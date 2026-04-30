The Kerala Story 2 to Andekhi Season 4: Top 7 OTT Releases to Watch This Friday
This Friday is packed with entertainment as 9 exciting suspense thrillers and horror comedies arrive on OTT platforms. From spooky laughs to intense mystery dramas, these fresh releases are all set to make your weekend binge-worthy.
The Kerala Story 2
Web Series Andekhi 4
Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma's web series 'Andekhi' is back with Season 4. This crime thriller series will start streaming on Sony LIV from May 1.
Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2
Web Series Glory
Film Aadu 3
Film Biker
Film Wuthering Heights
Film Swapped
Film My Dearest Senorita
'My Dearest Senorita' is a Spanish drama film. Fernando G. Molina directed it, and Alana S. Portero wrote the screenplay. This romantic film stars Elisabeth Martinez, Anana Castillo, and Paco León. You can watch it on Netflix from May 1.
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