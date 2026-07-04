Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's action scene from spy-thriller Alpha has been leaked online, inviting a massive reaction from the public. Some found it interesting, while some trolled the same. Keep scrolling to know more.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Alpha, a thrilling spy drama, has hit the theatres on July 3. The film has managed to set a good track at the box office, being just a day old. The film, however, has received mixed reviews from the fans and critics. Some called it ‘the opposite of Dhurandhar’ while some felt Sharvari's presence was underutilised in the film.

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Alpha's Action Scene Leaked Online

Although the actresses had urged their fans not to record the film in theatres, some do not adhere to the same. Yes, you read that right. Many whipped their phones out and started recording significant parts of the film in theatres and posting them online. One such scene that has now gone viral on social media is the fight sequence between Alia and Sharvari's characters, inviting a pool of reactions.

Take a look at the viral video here!

Netizens React

As soon as this scene was shared online, netizens were quick to troll the film. One user wrote, “Looks damn funny.” Another commented, “When 2 sister fight for same toy.” One more comment read, “Lol the Kicks.” While others dropped laughing emojis.

About Alpha

Let us tell you that Yash Raj Films' has grossed Rs 16.10 crore worldwide on its opening day, with Rs 9.25 crore net at the Indian domestic box office.