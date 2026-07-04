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PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Most Romantic Moments That Celebrate Their Love
Are you also a ‘Ranlia’ fan? Loving the insane chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together? If yes, then we have just the most romantic pictures of the couple for you. Take a look!
Of love and more love!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and celebrated star couples who make millions of hearts beat with their insane chemistry. The duo is oh-so-in love with each other, and there's no denying that. They are also parent to a beautiful baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Let's take a look at their most romantic moments that all Ranlia fans love!
Sealed it with a kiss!
Alia and Ranbir can be seen looking so much in love as they steal a kiss amid their wedding festivities. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony on April, 14, 2022.
Let's break a leg!
Ranbir is all hearts as he danced for his lady love during their mehendi ceremony during the wedding. The couple added many personalised elements to their wedding to make it special and cozy!
Little loving chats!
Alia and Ranbir are seen catching a moment to chat during the promotional events of Brahmastra. Working on this film is when their romance started to brew.
Family first!
How frame-worthy is this pic? Alia and Ranbir look picture-perfect along with their daughter Raha Kapoor during the celebration of Diwali.
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