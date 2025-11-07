- Home
- Entertainment
- The Girlfriend Early Reviews: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Garners Massive Love Online; Read Reaction
The Girlfriend Early Reviews: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Garners Massive Love Online; Read Reaction
The Girlfriend X Review: The Telugu film The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, premiered in theaters globally on November 7. Rahul Ravindran directed the picture, which adds to the increasing number of love dramas.
The Girlfriend Early Reviews
The Girlfriend, presented by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi, is now available in Telugu, as well as in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.
The Girlfriend Early Reviews
Following its theatrical debut, early responses have begun to come in on X (previously Twitter). While these initial remarks are not complete assessments, they do offer an early indication of how fans are reacting to the Rashmika Mandanna-starring picture. Some of these reactions are noted below.
#TheGirlfriend Passable 1st Half!
Grounded drama that takes time to get going and has a fairly slow narration, but builds well from the pre-interval portions with a few standout scenes. Strong performances all over. 2nd Half Awaits!
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 7, 2025
#TheGirlFriend An Honest Romantic Drama, told in a sensible way with some well executed moments, but the inconsistent narration and slow pace hold it back at times!
The film takes time to get going with its slow pace but picks up during the pre-interval portions, which are well…
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 7, 2025
The Girlfriend Early Reviews
#TheGirlfriend - Slow But Impactful 🙏
Movie is a strong watch for those who enjoy slow-paced, serious dramas. #RashmikaMandanna doesn’t just act she lives Bhooma. #RohiniMolleti is brilliant in her brief role, and the pre-interval mirror scene will stun you. Story drags at… pic.twitter.com/EGAuK6T5Aj
— The South Cinemaa (@southcinemaaaa) November 7, 2025
The Girlfriend: Cast and Crew
The Girlfriend, produced by Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, features Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in supporting parts. The film's technical staff includes Krishnan Vasant for cinematography, Hesham Abdul Wahab for music, and Prashanth R Vihari for background score. Ramakrishna and Monica handle production design, while Chota K Prasad is in charge of editing. Shravya Varma created the costumes. Manoj YD created the film's sound design, while Kannan Ganpat handled the sound mixing. The DI work was completed at Annapurna Studios, with Vivek Anand as the colourist.
The Girlfriend: Cast and Crew
Karthikeyan Rohini directed the trailer, and Vamsi Kaka and GSK Media handled the PR. First Show manages marketing. Sai Krishna and Srinivas Konaparthy (Vasu), Chief Co-Directors, are joined by Suresh Kathe, Aditya Varma, Suvarna Sunkari, Anil Kumar Ainampudi, Sandeep Harsha, and Shashank Duvvuru to form the directorial team. Deekshit Peesapati serves as the production controller, with Sudhakar Bojja and Shiva Prasad Chitti as production executives, and Ansar Shaik as assistant editor. Geetha Arts' editing team comprises Ranga and Raghavendar Pebbeti.