The Family Man Season 3 Star Cast Fees: Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat; Check Here
The Family Man Season 3 Starcast Fees: 'The Family Man 3' is set to release on Amazon Prime Video from November 21. The series features everyone from Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles
Manoj Bajpayee
In 'The Family Man 3', Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as Srikant Tiwari. He has charged a fee of ₹20.25 to ₹22.50 crore for this role.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat will appear as the villain in 'The Family Man 3' series. He received a fee of ₹9 crore for this role.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur received ₹8-9 crore for 'The Family Man 3'.
Darshan Kumaar
Darshan Kumaar is seen in the role of Major Sameer in 'The Family Man 3'. He received a fee of ₹8-9 crore for this.
Priyamani
Priyamani played the role of Manoj Bajpayee's wife in 'The Family Man 3'. The makers paid her ₹7 crore for it.
Sharib Hashmi
Sharib Hashmi is playing the character of JK Talpade in 'The Family Man 3'. He received a salary of ₹5 crore for his work in it.
Ashlesha Thakur
Ashlesha Thakur played the role of Manoj Bajpayee's daughter, 'Dhriti Tiwari', in 'The Family Man 3'. She was paid ₹4 crore for her work.