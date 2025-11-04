Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media will produce the Hindi adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel 'Last Man in Tower,' with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film, directed by Ben Rekhi, is part of the studio's larger five-film slate.

Actor Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media has announced Hindi adaptation of Booker winner Aravind Adiga's acclaimed novel 'Last Man in Tower', starring Manoj Bajpayee. Ben Rekhi has come on board to direct the film.

The announcement is part of a five-film slate across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi that the Hyderabad-based studio unveiled ahead of the release of its debut home production, 'Kaantha', a Tamil period-noir drama thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, as per Variety. The film delves into the moral compromises that accompany ambition, the fragility of human relationships under pressure and the shifting fabric of contemporary India.

Rana Daggubati on the Collaboration

Speaking about the project, Rana in a press note said, "With 'Kaantha' releasing soon, I'm thrilled to announce Spirit's Hindi production debut with the adaptation of 'Last Man in Tower. Manoj Bajpayee has played so many iconic roles, and to partner with him on a story like this -- we couldn't have had a better team of collaborators to do our first Hindi film with."

"With 'Kaantha,' the adaptation of 'Last Man in Tower,' and the other films we're supporting in different capacities -- have all given us a chance to partner with different creative teams -- directors, writers and producers. Our goal remains to shape Spirit Media into a creative home for independent producers, a space that nurtures collaboration and storytelling across industries and languages," he added.

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Excitement

Manoj also expressed his excitement about the film. "When a book with such depth moves to screen, the responsibility is both meaningful and inspiring. And with Rana Daggubati's studio behind it, there is a strong sense of purpose and backing. Their belief in sincere storytelling gives the film the space and confidence it deserves. Working with Ben Rekhi has been a very rewarding experience," he said.

Spirit Media's Diverse Film Slate

Rounding out the lineup are Telugu-language productions "Dark Chocolate," a pulpy thriller dark-comedy co-produced with Waltair Productions; "Psyche Siddharth," a debut feature that Spirit Media will present and distribute; and "Premante," a love-comedy-thriller backed by the studio and debut producer Jhanvi Narang. (ANI)