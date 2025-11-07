Image Credit : Asianet News

If you enjoyed the drama, comedy, and grit of The Family Man's previous seasons, or if you haven't yet started, Season 3 is your chance – a pulse-pounding, emotionally packed thriller that demonstrates one thing: certain tales only get better when the danger gets closer.

This season, led by Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari and produced by famed creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, sets the stakes higher than ever. As Srikant transitions from hunter to hunted, new foes, personal obstacles, and national crises collide, offering an emotionally charged and action-packed trip.