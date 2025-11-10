The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s New Film
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s latest film, The Bengal Files, promises to uncover a powerful and emotional chapter of Indian history as it gears up for its digital premiere on ZEE5 from November 21, 2025.
A Powerful Story Comes to Digital Screens
After delivering impactful hits like The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is ready to bring another gripping tale to audiences with The Bengal Files. The film, which released in theatres on September 5, 2025, is now gearing up for its digital premiere on ZEE5 from November 21, 2025, promising another thought-provoking cinematic experience.
Unveiling Bengal’s Unheard Voices
Staying true to his storytelling style, Agnihotri dives into one of the most complex and lesser-known chapters of Indian history. The Bengal Files explores the region’s struggles, resilience, and rich cultural heritage while shedding light on truths that have often been overlooked. With its powerful narrative, the film has already sparked curiosity and conversations among viewers.
Director’s Vision Behind the Film
Talking about the project, Agnihotri said The Bengal Files is “not merely a film, but a reminder” of forgotten realities and untold suffering. He shared that his intention was to portray Bengal’s “pain, courage, and truth” in a way that connects deeply with audiences, and he’s glad ZEE5 will make it available to viewers everywhere.
Cast Shares Their Experience
Anupam Kher, who plays a key role, described the film as an emotional journey that “touches a nerve only truth can.” Pallavi Joshi added that completing the Files trilogy has been creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense. She hopes the film’s digital release helps its message of truth and remembrance reach even more people.