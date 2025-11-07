Maharani Season 4 To Baramulla: 13 Films/Webseries Releasing On OTT This Friday
OTT Releases This Friday: This weekend is going to be a great one for OTT viewers. Not just one or two, but 13 films and web series are releasing simultaneously. So find out which film or series is coming to which platform
Maharani Season 4 (Web Series)
Where to watch: Sony Liv
Star Cast :Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Amit Sial
Genre: Political Drama
What will the story be like? After becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar, Rani Bharti now sets her sights on central power. Will Rani be able to fulfill her dream of becoming Prime Minister? You can watch the series on SonyLIV starting November 7th.
Frankenstein
Where to watch: Netflix
Star Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christopher Waltz
Genre: Horror, Science-Fiction
What will the story be like: This story is about an ego-driven genius scientist who brings a creature back to life as part of a monster experiment and then comes the horrific twists.
Mirai (Film – Hindi Version)
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Star Cast: Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran
Genre : Mythological Drama
What will be the story: This story is about a warrior who is entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the 9 sacred texts of Emperor Ashoka, which were created to protect against evil forces.
Thode Door Thode Paas (Web Series)
Where to watch: ZEE5
Star Cast : Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sartaj Kakkar
Genre: Drama
What will the story be like? This story is about retired Navy officer Ashwin Mehta, who sets out on a task to bring his family closer. According to the plan, if any member of his family stays away from their gadgets for six months, they will be rewarded with ₹1 crore.
Ek Chatur Naar
Where to watch: Netflix
Star Cast: Divya Khosla Kumar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rose Sardana and Chhaya Kadam
Genre: Mythological Drama
What the story will be like: A seemingly innocent woman outwits everyone. This ambitious and cunning woman seizes attractive opportunities, and the story unfolds with many interesting twists.
These 7 films and web series are also releasing on November 7
1. All Her Fault (Thriller Series) - Jio Hotstar
2. Kiss (Tamil romantic comedy film) - Aha Tamil
3. Pluribus (Drama Series): Apple+ TV
4. The Hack (Drama Series): Lionsgate Play
5. As You Stood By (Drama Series) – Netflix
6. Telugu Kada (Romantic Movie): Netflix
7. Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 (Romantic Drama): Amazon Prime Video
Baramulla (film)
Where to watch: Netflix
Star Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbil, Masoom Mumtaz Khan
Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller
What will the story be like: A police officer faces the disturbing truth of missing children. Meanwhile, supernatural events threaten his family and the peace of Baramulla.