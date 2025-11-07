Image Credit : Social Media

Where to watch: ZEE5

Star Cast : Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sartaj Kakkar

Genre: Drama

What will the story be like? This story is about retired Navy officer Ashwin Mehta, who sets out on a task to bring his family closer. According to the plan, if any member of his family stays away from their gadgets for six months, they will be rewarded with ₹1 crore.