Delhi Crime S3 to The K Ramp: 10 Exciting OTT Releases You Can’t Miss This Week
This week brings a fresh lineup of entertainment on OTT platforms, featuring exciting movies and web series. One of the highlights is Kiran Abbavaram’s much-awaited film K Ramp, along with several other releases.
Movies and series releasing on OTT this week
Unlimited entertainment awaits on OTT this week. Movies and web series like K Ramp, Delhi Crime Season 3, and Jurassic World Rebirth are set to release. Let's check out the details.
Netflix
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
This holiday comedy, set against the backdrop of Christmas, stars Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, and Jameela Jamil. The story follows a divorced couple, Kate and Everett, who decide to spend one last family holiday together. But fate has another surprise in store for them.
Release Date: November 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Delhi Crime Season 3
The third season of the Delhi Crime series is here. In this season, Huma Qureshi appears as the new villain. Shefali Shah reprises her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and Jaya Bhattacharya plays Vimla Bhardwaj.
Release Date: November 13
Where to watch: Netflix
The Beast In Me
Starring Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, and Brittany Snow, this thriller revolves around a dangerous neighbor who enters a writer's life. The mystery of whether he is behind a series of murders pulls the protagonist into a mind game.
Release Date: November 13
Where to watch: Netflix
Last Samurai Standing
Set in Japan's Meiji era (late 19th century), this series is based on Shogo Imamura's novel. It's the story of samurai warriors at Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto. It stars Junichi Okada, Yumiya Fujisaki, and Kaya Kiyohara.
Release Date: November 13
Where to watch: Netflix
In Your Dreams
An American animated adventure comedy directed by Alex Woo. It's a perfect choice for audiences looking for family entertainment.
Release Date: November 14
Where to watch: Netflix
JioHotstar
Jurassic World Rebirth
This action-adventure film, eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). It's the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. The story follows a team of scientists who travel to a dangerous island to collect the DNA of three dinosaur species.
Release Date: November 14
Where to watch: JioHotstar
ZEE5
Inspection Bungalow
A man searching for a place for the Aravangad police station chooses an old inspection bungalow in a forest. But rumors that the building is cursed turn his life upside down. A film made with horror and suspense elements.
Release Date: November 14
Where to watch: ZEE5
Dashavatar
Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, this Marathi thriller stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Siddharth Menon. An elderly Dashavatar actor gets caught in a spiritual and cultural war through his final play.
Release Date: November 14
Where to watch: ZEE5
Aha
K Ramp
Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja, the movie K Ramp did okay in theaters. Now it's ready to entertain on OTT.
Release Date: November 15
Where to watch: Aha