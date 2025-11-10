Image Credit : Asianet News

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

This holiday comedy, set against the backdrop of Christmas, stars Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, and Jameela Jamil. The story follows a divorced couple, Kate and Everett, who decide to spend one last family holiday together. But fate has another surprise in store for them.

Release Date: November 12

Where to watch: Netflix

Delhi Crime Season 3

The third season of the Delhi Crime series is here. In this season, Huma Qureshi appears as the new villain. Shefali Shah reprises her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and Jaya Bhattacharya plays Vimla Bhardwaj.

Release Date: November 13

Where to watch: Netflix

The Beast In Me

Starring Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, and Brittany Snow, this thriller revolves around a dangerous neighbor who enters a writer's life. The mystery of whether he is behind a series of murders pulls the protagonist into a mind game.

Release Date: November 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Last Samurai Standing

Set in Japan's Meiji era (late 19th century), this series is based on Shogo Imamura's novel. It's the story of samurai warriors at Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto. It stars Junichi Okada, Yumiya Fujisaki, and Kaya Kiyohara.

Release Date: November 13

Where to watch: Netflix

In Your Dreams

An American animated adventure comedy directed by Alex Woo. It's a perfect choice for audiences looking for family entertainment.

Release Date: November 14

Where to watch: Netflix