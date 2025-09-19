The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cast Fees: Who Earned the Most?
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been released. The series started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix on Thursday. It's based on the story of outsiders struggling to fulfill their dreams in Bollywood
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The Ba***ds of Bollywood star cast fees
Aryan Khan has made his Bollywood debut as a director. His first web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is now streaming on OTT. Here's a look at the fees of the star cast in this series.
Lakshya Lalwani
Lakshya Lalwani plays the lead role in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He received a fee of 2-3 crore for his work in this series.
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal is also part of the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He's seen in a grey-shaded character. He was paid a fee of 2-2.50 crore for his role in the series.
Sahar Bamba
Sahar Bamba is the lead actress in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Sahar was paid a fee of 1.50 to 2 crore for her work in the series.
ALSO READ: Prakash Raj, Arjun Das FIRST LOOK Posters Raise the Heat Before 'OG' Trailer Launch - Check Here
Anya Singh
Anya Singh also appears in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Her character is shown with slightly negative shades. She received a fee of 1.50-2 crore.
Mona Singh
Along with Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, and Manoj Pahwa also play lead roles in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. They were all paid a fee of around 80 lakh to 1 crore.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty is also seen playing a special role in Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She charged a fee of 8 to 10 crore for her work in this series.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon also appears in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She received a fee of 6 to 8 crore for her work in this series.
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan charged a hefty amount to direct the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He took a fee of 10 to 12 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan also appears in his son's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He charged the highest fee, receiving 30 to 35 crore.