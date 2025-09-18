Prakash Raj and Arjun Das's intense first look posters from the upcoming film 'OG' have been unveiled, raising anticipation and setting the stage for Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited trailer launch.

The hype surrounding Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, 'They Call Him OG', has been ever-growing, with the makers now taking it to the next level with new character posters.



In a new reveal, the makers have unveiled the unseen looks of actors Arjun Das and Prakash Raj. Arjun looks fierce and gritty in the poster, showing him ready for a fight. "Here comes Arjun Das in #OG," the post's caption read.



On the other hand, Prakash Raj made an ominous entry as Satya Dada in the poster, as the makers stated, "Here's the versatile force Prakash Raj in #OG."







While the posters have already raised anticipation among fans, another major highlight is also around the corner as the film's trailer is set to be released on September 21.







Earlier this month, a special teaser of 'They Call Him OG' was dropped, coinciding with Pawan Kalyan's birthday. The trailer also featured Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as the menacing Omi.



In the clip, Emraan Hashmi could be seen stepping into a rugged look, set on a killing spree. In one of the most creative moves, his character extends an ominous birthday wish for OG before revealing Pawan Kalyan's fierce look, holding a samurai sword.



The epic music by Thaman S takes the glimpse to the next level.



Written and directed by Sujeeth, 'They Call Him OG' has been made under the banner of DVV Entertainment and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.



The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sriya Reddy.



It will hit theatres on September 25.



It is being promoted as a high-action film featuring Kalyan in an intense role. The film marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the lead antagonist. (ANI)

