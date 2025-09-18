Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has made his directorial debut with a web series released on Netflix. The series features cameo appearances by 50 Bollywood celebrities.

The Bads of Bollywood Cameo: Shah Rukh Khan's son's web series 'The Bads Of Bollywood' has been highly anticipated for a long time. The web series was released today on the Netflix OTT platform. It is a satirical action-comedy series. Its creator, writer, and director is Aryan Khan. Apart from the main cast, about 50 Bollywood celebrities have made cameo appearances in the series. This includes everyone from Salman-Aamir Khan to Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Last night, the premiere show of the series was held in Mumbai, attended by many celebrities.

Who are the cameos in 'The Bads Of Bollywood'?

About 50 Bollywood celebrities have made cameos in Aryan Khan's 'The Bads Of Bollywood' web series. Their names are: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Arijit Singh, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, S.S. Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Chunky Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, R. Madhavan, Chitrangada Singh, Dia Mirza, Tara Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Biswas, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Bajwa, Aryan Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Ranjit, and Tiger Shroff. Most of them will appear in the series' songs.

Aryan Khan's web series 'The Bads Of Bollywood' has been in the news for a long time. It is the story of an outsider entering and succeeding in Bollywood. It showcases the world of Bollywood's glamour, struggles, and ambitions.

The series stars Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Mona Singh in lead roles. The series has about 13 songs. It is a 6-episode series. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Ujjwal Gupta and Anirudh Ravichander have composed the songs.