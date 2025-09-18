Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, is creating a buzz with its star-studded cast and gripping story of ambition and betrayal in the film industry. Here are the details on when, where, and how to watch the much-awaited series.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting Aryan Khan’s debut web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The buzz around the show is high for several reasons. Firstly, Aryan is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Secondly, this marks his directorial debut. Thirdly, the series features several prominent Bollywood celebrities and cameos. Ever since the trailer dropped, the excitement has only grown. Now that the countdown to its release has begun, here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch it.

When, Where, and What Time Will The Ba**ds of Bollywood Stream?

The Ba**ds of Bollywood will stream exclusively on Netflix starting September 18. Viewers can begin streaming the series from 12:30 PM IST on Thursday. A day before the official release, a star-studded premiere was held in Mumbai on September 17.

Celebrities in attendance included Shah Rukh Khan and family, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others.

How Many Episodes Are in The Ba**ds of Bollywood?

The series consists of seven episodes and dives into a dark tale of ambition, betrayal, and the underbelly of the film industry. While Aryan Khan aims to carve out his own space with this bold debut, the series is backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, run by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Who's in the Cast of The Ba**ds of Bollywood?

The series stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh in key roles. The storyline is said to explore the struggles of behind-the-scenes workers in Bollywood and those who've faced the darker side of the industry, including issues like casting couch and harassment.

The name "Ba**ds of Bollywood"* is reportedly inspired by the term "bards", often used metaphorically for industry insiders who remain in the shadows but carry powerful stories.