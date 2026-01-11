The 50: 20 contestants' names revealed, one close to Hrithik Roshan & 2 cricketers
The reality show 'The 50' is currently the talk of the town. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the show to start. The names of some contestants who will be part of the show, which will air on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar, have been revealed.
Farah Khan’s rumoured show The 50 is expected to feature 50 contestant
Another reality show like Bigg Boss, 'The 50', is about to start. It's said this show will be even more controversial than Bigg Boss, with no rules for contestants.
Farah Khan’s rumoured show The 50 is expected to feature 50 contestant
FYI, Salman Khan announced 'The 50' during the Bigg Boss 19 finale. It will air from Feb 1 on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar, hosted by Farah Khan at 9 PM.
Farah Khan’s rumoured show The 50 is expected to feature 50 contestant
The new reality show 'The 50' will have 50 contestants. Makers haven't revealed names, but some are out. Reports claim Karan Mehra's ex-wife Nisha Rawal might join.
Farah Khan’s rumoured show The 50 is expected to feature 50 contestant
Reports suggest Kim Sharma and Ashmit Patel were approached for 'The 50'. Other potential names include Saba Azad, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sreesanth.
Farah Khan’s rumoured show The 50 is expected to feature 50 contestant
'The 50' is the Indian adaptation of the French series 'Les Cinquante'. Produced by Banijay Asia, it's a no-rules reality show where contestants have total freedom.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.