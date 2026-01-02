Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal has continually received attention for her outlandish assertions, which range from claiming to have over 150 bodyguards to asserting that she flies to Dubai simply to eat baklava. She has recently clarified one of those remarks, stating that she never claimed to have such a huge security staff.

Tanya has returned to her hometown of Gwalior after appearing in the famous reality show. She recently gave viewers an inside look at her factory in a video posted to the News Pinch YouTube channel.