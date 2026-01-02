- Home
Fact Check: Did Tanya Mittal Say She Has 150 Bodyguards? Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Clears the Air
Tanya Mittal, a 'Bigg Boss 19' finalist, addressed rumours that she has 150 bodyguards. She also provided a tour of her facility in a recent video.
Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal has continually received attention for her outlandish assertions, which range from claiming to have over 150 bodyguards to asserting that she flies to Dubai simply to eat baklava. She has recently clarified one of those remarks, stating that she never claimed to have such a huge security staff.
Tanya has returned to her hometown of Gwalior after appearing in the famous reality show. She recently gave viewers an inside look at her factory in a video posted to the News Pinch YouTube channel.
While offering a tour of her business, the social media influencer-entrepreneur addressed one of the most contentious points raised throughout the show: the assertion that she hired 150 bodyguards. To clear the air, she categorically denied making such a comment.
Tanya said, "I never stated this. Tanya Mittal does not mention having 150 security in any of the videos. These were self-made. You won't find a single video on the internet in which I declare I have 150 bodyguards. Zeishan (Quadri) was laughing about it. I informed him I had about 150 staff workers, and he transformed them into bodyguards."
She stated that although she had personal protection, it has been in place for some years. The former Bigg Boss 19 participant did not provide any exact figures.
"I own a textile factory, a pharmaceutical plant, and a gift factory. But, really, I can't show you everything. The only reason I consented to conduct a house or factory tour was to demonstrate that my supporters were not liars and that I had never lied," Tanya stated. The spiritual influencer ended Bigg Boss 19 as the third runner-up.
Salman added a fresh twist to 'Bigg Boss Season 19' with the concept of 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar'. This new architecture offers a house managed by common choices, with new dynamics akin to a democratic government.
