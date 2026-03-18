Akshay Kumar mentioned his wife Twinkle Khanna bought induction stoves amid LPG supply concerns due to the West Asia crisis. He clarified his home has no shortage. Union Minister Suresh Gopi assured there is no critical LPG issue for the common man.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar briefly touched on the LPG supply constraints faced by the country due to the West Asia crisis, saying that his wife Twinkle Khanna has ordered "two induction stoves". Speaking to the media, Akshay clarified that there is currently no shortage of LPG at his home. "My wife day before yesterday only..see abhi tak to nahi hai problem koi. Lekin what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye....my wife has ordered it, abhi ghar tak pahuche hai ki nahi ye nahi pata.."(My wife just the day before yesterday... see, there is no problem so far. But that new oven, the induction kind, she bought two of them. You can buy one too... I don't know if they have reached home yet.). Akshay was present at the Mumbai Clean League, a city-wide cleanliness competition organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Tuesday.

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Government Assures No Critical LPG Issue

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Monday that the government is making all efforts to ensure that global energy supply constraints do not affect the common man.

The minister said there is no critical issue with LPG. "We are also finding alternative means. Why is the opposition not thinking about enthusing whichever party has the upper hand in such states? They should talk to the contingent who is looking after the food care of the people. They can propose alternative methods...We are trying to overcome that criticality in the situation due to a West Asian issue. You know how the Hormuz is favouring us. Let us wait to see fruitful results," Suresh Gopi told reporters.

The government has said that LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, and domestic LPG production has increased by 36 per cent. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90%, officials said. They said state Governments undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing. (ANI)