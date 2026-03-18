Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for 'Dune: Part Three', based on 'Dune Messiah'. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya return in the film, which is set 17 years after Part Two and will hit theaters on December 18. Denis Villeneuve directs.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles in the first trailer for 'Dune: Part Three', released by Warner Bros. on Tuesday. The movie, adapted from Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, is set to hit theaters on December 18, according to People.

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'Dune: Part Three' Plot Details

Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, navigating the consequences of his choices in 2024's Dune: Part Two, 17 years after ascending as emperor of the known universe. Zendaya, 29, plays Chani, Paul's lover and warrior of the Fremen people on Arrakis, who is caught in a complex love triangle with Paul and Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, daughter of the dethroned Emperor Shaddam IV, previously played by Christopher Walken.

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Director on Completing the Trilogy

Director Denis Villeneuve, 58, unveiled the trailer at a special event . Speaking about returning to the series, Villeneuve said, "When you make a series of movies, you are in a relationship with the audience. And I felt a responsibility to finish the story. And I went back home. I said to my crew, I'm taking a break. That's it. Bye-bye. And I went back home and I kept awaking in the middle of the night with those images. I was supposed to do another movie in the meantime, but the image of Dune: Part Three, inspired by Dune Messiah, kept coming back, and I said, 'Oh, all right, let's do it!'," according to People.

Expansive Cast Returns with New Faces

The film also sees the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa, who reprises his role as Duncan Idaho alongside his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, portraying Paul and Chani's son Leto. Ida Brooke plays their daughter, Ghanima, Leto's twin. Anya Taylor-Joy, who made a surprise cameo in Part Two, stars as Alia Atreides, Paul's then-unborn sister. Robert Pattinson enters the franchise as villain Scytale, plotting to end Paul's rule over the universe, according to People.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled for release in theaters on December 18, completing the trilogy of Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed series, according to People. (ANI)