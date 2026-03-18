Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15 with a family getaway, sharing glimpses on Instagram from Disneyland with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha. On their return, Ranbir playfully asked paparazzi if they had a cake for Alia.

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15 with an intimate family celebration. She shared glimpses of her special day through a fun-filled photo dump on social media. In her post on Instagram, Alia gave fans a candid look at moments from the celebrations. The highlights included a family outing to Disneyland, capturing the affectionate bond between the couple and their daughter. In another picture, Alia was seen blowing out her birthday candles, as well as the adorable snapshots of Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The photo series also featured heartfelt gestures from her parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. One standout image showed a handwritten note describing Alia as their "precious jewel," while another was an adorable birthday card from Raha. Captioning her post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "This is 33. Full of glee. So grateful." https://www.instagram.com/p/DV_Y0F8jEIB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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Birthday Getaway and Return to Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning on their return from a brief birthday getaway. The couple had travelled with their daughter Raha to celebrate Alia's 33rd birthday away from the busy city life. In the early hours today, Alia and Ranbir were spotted walking out of the arrival terminal with a few members of their team. As soon as they stepped outside, paparazzi gathered around them and wished Alia a happy birthday.

Soon after, the 'Animal' actor shared a light-hearted exchange with the paparazzi that made many people smile. While walking towards their car, the actor jokingly asked if they had brought a birthday cake for Alia. Looking at them playfully, he said, "Cake Nahi Laye?" He then made a funny, disappointed face before heading towards his car.

Heartfelt Wishes from Family

Alia rang her 33rd birthday on Sunday and her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, made sure to make her "baby girl" feel extra special.Razdan took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a touching message for her daughter, giving fans a glimpse into the close bond the two share.

The actress dropped a series of pictures featuring Alia, along with a note celebrating the actor not just for her success, but for the person she has become.

It read, "Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul -- and always have been. They say that in life you receive what you give to others."

"May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again," Razdan added.

Shaheen Bhatt Calls Alia Her 'Anchor'

Shaheen also shared pictures with Alia, showing the sisters posing joyfully. While the first one shows Alia and Shaheen from a foreign destination, it is followed by a happy Christmas memory.

Calling Alia her "anchor", Shaheen wrote, "My anchor, my lifelong co-conspirator in this strange, beautiful life - you are woven into every good thing I know. Happy birthday my heart."

On the Work Front

Over the years, Alia has carved a special place for herself in Indian cinema with performances that showcase her versatility. From playing the brave spy in 'Raazi' to portraying the powerful and layered character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' the actor has repeatedly impressed movie buffs and critics alike with her range.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The project also marks Alia Bhatt's first film with Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' is the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.'

'Alpha' will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026. (ANI)