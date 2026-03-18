Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami watched 'The Kerala Story 2', praising cinema for social awareness. He highlighted his government's commitment to women's safety, UCC implementation, and the state's strict anti-conversion law.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday watched the much-discussed film 'The Kerala Story 2' at a mall in Dehradun and said that cinema can serve as a powerful medium to raise awareness by highlighting sensitive issues occurring in society.

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Commitment to Social Harmony and Women's Safety

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is fully committed to ensuring women's safety, social harmony, and population balance.

UCC a Historic Initiative

He added that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it a historic initiative and a milestone toward ensuring equality and justice in society, as per the press release.

Strict Anti-Conversion Law Enforced

He further noted that a strict anti-conversion law has been enforced in the state, effectively curbing illegal and forced religious conversions. He emphasized that such laws play an important role in strengthening transparency, security, and trust in society.

The Chief Minister clarified that the government's objective is not against any particular group, but to safeguard the rights of all citizens.

A Call for Social Awareness

He also urged the youth to stay aware and contribute to bringing positive change in society. He added that such films provide an opportunity for society to reflect and understand important issues, and the government supports all such efforts, as per the press release.

About 'The Kerala Story 2'

'The Kerala Story 2,' the sequel to the National Award-winning 'The Kerala Story', that came out in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions. (ANI)