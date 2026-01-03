Filmmaker Farah Khan lauds upcoming reality show 'The 50' as a game-changer for Indian television. She highlights its massive scale and intense, unpredictable format. The global franchise, from Banijay Asia, premieres Feb 1 on JioHotstar and Colors.

Farah Khan Calls 'The 50' a Game-Changer

Filmmaker, choreographer, and producer Farah Khan has expressed excitement over the upcoming reality show 'The 50', calling it a game-changer for Indian reality television. Speaking about the show, Khan said in a statement, "Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That's exactly what makes it exciting--it's intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television"

Promo Teases Disruptive Spirit

The makers unveiled The 50 through a promo, which opens with Farah Khan pointing at a towering advertisement that reads, "Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality." In the clip, she humorously questions why she hasn't been called for what is being touted as India's biggest reality show. What follows is a sharp and playful exchange, setting the tone for the show's ambitious format and disruptive spirit. In the promo, Farah Khan is seen at the centre of the intrigue as she reacts to 'The 50' and its host, The Lion, in her trademark unfiltered style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Global Franchise Arrives in India

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is a successful global reality franchise that has come to India after making waves internationally. 'The 50' premieres on February 1, streaming on JioHotstar and Colors.

Who is Farah Khan?

Talking about Farah Khan, she is a prominent name in Indian cinema, a renowned filmmaker, choreographer and television personality known for her wide-ranging contribution to the entertainment industry.

Acclaimed Choreographer

She has choreographed over 100 songs across more than 80 films and has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography, along with seven Filmfare Awards. Farah has also worked on international and regional projects, including Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga.

Successful Director

As a director, she made a successful debut with Main Hoon Na, followed by Om Shanti Om, both of which earned her Filmfare nominations for Best Director. She later directed Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

Television Personality

Farah has also been a familiar face on television, hosting and judging several popular reality shows, including Indian Idol, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and Just Dance, cementing her position as one of the most influential figures in Indian entertainment. (ANI)