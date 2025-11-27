Thamma OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ayushmann-Rashmika Horror Comedy
Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s horror-comedy Thamma, released on October 21, now heads to OTT. Fans can stream it from December 16, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.
Thamma
Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's horror-comedy film Thamma was released in theaters on October 21 and received a mixed response. Now, the film is ready for its OTT release. If you missed it in theaters, you can watch it comfortably at home. Here’s when and where to stream Thamma.
Where to Watch ‘Thamma’ on OTT
According to media reports, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 16, 2025. It will also be available for rent starting December 2, 2025. Thamma blends horror, comedy, romance, and mythology. The story follows an urban reporter who falls in love with a beautiful woman, only to discover that she is a vampire.
Written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew, and produced under Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The lead cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.
Box Office Collection
The budget of Thamma was approximately ₹140–145 crore, making it the most expensive film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, with heavy spending on VFX and promotions. The film has earned around ₹173.8 crore worldwide, including over ₹141 crore in India.
