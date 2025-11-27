Image Credit : instagram

According to media reports, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 16, 2025. It will also be available for rent starting December 2, 2025. Thamma blends horror, comedy, romance, and mythology. The story follows an urban reporter who falls in love with a beautiful woman, only to discover that she is a vampire.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew, and produced under Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The lead cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.