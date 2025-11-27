- Home
- Entertainment
- WATCH: Dharmendra's last video with Sunny Deol Goes VIRAL; Video Will Make You Emotional
WATCH: Dharmendra's last video with Sunny Deol Goes VIRAL; Video Will Make You Emotional
Following the iconic actor's death on November 24, a sweet video of Dharmendra kissing his son, Sunny Deol, on the forehead, appeared online.
Dharmendra
Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. The actor died only days before celebrating his 90th birthday on December 8. Sunny and Bobby Deol, his sons, conducted his last rites and have since avoided public appearances.
Amid this, an old video of Sunny and Dharmendra, likely one of their last on social media, has emerged online.
Dharmendra's last video with Sunny Deol
Dharmendra was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for around ten days earlier this month. He was eventually transported back home. The actor passed away on Monday (24 Nov).
Sunny Deol's LAST video with Dharmendra.
Sunny and Bobby Deol were very close to Dharmendra and would frequently swap images and videos with heartfelt messages. Sunny Deol's previous post with his father included a video from one of their vacations.
The Border 2 star was spotted relaxing with Dharmendra, who was sipping a hot beverage. In the video, the veteran actor can be heard remarking that he is having a great time and would have missed it if he hadn't arrived.
He also kissed his son's forehead. "Missing you at the shoot. Love you papa. We need to do more such trips," Sunny stated in the video, which was posted on May 20 of this year. Take a peek.
Dharmendra's last video with Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol also shared photos of herself and Dharmendra on Father's Day in June, along with a sweet message. It might go something like this: "Happy Father's Day, Papa Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay."
Dharmendra's last video with Sunny Deol
A few years ago, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol appeared as guest judges on a reality program. There, the 89-year-old actor had said, "Chota tha, 6-8 mahine pe, hum Bombay aa gaye the. Ye kisi bade hospital mein nahi, gaon ki dai hoti hain na jo naaru kat-ti hain, waha paida hua tha. Jab ye paida huye tha toh sab kehte the 'Masterji [Dharmendra's father] ka ladka, masterji ki bahu, masterji
Dharmendra's last video with Sunny Deol
He kept going: "Gaon mein aisa riwaaz hota tha ki koi khoobsurat paida hota tha toh usko dekhne chale jaate the ladies. Usko dekhne aate the (In the village, there was a tradition - whenever a beautiful child was born, the women would go to see the baby. People would come just to see him)."
He went on:Isiliye main ye kehta hoon, ke ye aaya toh bhagwan ne meri sunn li. Ye mere liye bohot lucky hain. Tabhi iska naam Sunny rakha, ye sooraj hain hamare liye (That’s why I always say, when he came into our lives, it felt like God had heard my prayers. He’s been very lucky for me. That’s why I named him Sunny — he’s like the sun for us)."
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.