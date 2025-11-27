Image Credit : Instagram@Sunny Deol

Sunny and Bobby Deol were very close to Dharmendra and would frequently swap images and videos with heartfelt messages. Sunny Deol's previous post with his father included a video from one of their vacations.

The Border 2 star was spotted relaxing with Dharmendra, who was sipping a hot beverage. In the video, the veteran actor can be heard remarking that he is having a great time and would have missed it if he hadn't arrived.

He also kissed his son's forehead. "Missing you at the shoot. Love you papa. We need to do more such trips," Sunny stated in the video, which was posted on May 20 of this year. Take a peek.