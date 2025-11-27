Delhi Crime to Aranyak: Top 5 Indian Thriller Series on OTT You Can't Miss
Best OTT Movies List: Bored of going out on the weekend? Bored of staying home? Here are some thriller movies. They'll test your intelligence from start to finish and keep you on the edge of your seat.
5 Crime Thrillers
These five OTT thrillers keep you tense and curious about what's next. With constant twists and great storytelling, they offer top-notch entertainment.
Delhi Crime Season 2 - Netflix
Shorter and faster-paced than Season 1, this season has the Delhi police fighting the Kacha-Baniyan gang. It's a realistic story with a strong cast and tight narrative, making it super suspenseful. Season 3 is also on Netflix now.
The Night Manager India – Disney Plus Hotstar
This is a remake of the British series. It's a story of luxury hotels, undercover missions, and a deadly arms dealer. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's acting, stylish action, and twists are just awesome.
Aranyak – Netflix
This thriller is set in the Himalayan town of Sironah. It's about cops investigating a mysterious murder. The spooky forests, local legends, and character secrets will grip you from start to finish.
Criminal Justice – Disney Plus Hotstar
This courtroom thriller has elements from the famous British show. It mixes crime, secrets, and mental stress. It's about a young man fighting to prove his innocence. The tight story, acting, and constant moral dilemmas are very entertaining.
Dahaad – Amazon Prime Video
This crime thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha is about hunting a serial killer hiding in plain sight. Set in rural Rajasthan, the tension slowly builds with curiosity and shocking revelations. The story and acting will keep viewers hooked.
