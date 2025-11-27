- Home
- Ram Charan’s Peddi Creates Massive Buzz While Sukumar’s 17th Film Promises Stylish Action
Ram Charan is creating a buzz with Peddi, set to release on March 27, 2026. Fans are also excited for his 17th film with Sukumar, promising a modern, stylish storyline.
Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Buzz
Ram Charan is all set to star in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu. The film is creating a huge buzz, with the Chikiri song already a hit. Fans eagerly await its release on March 27, 2026.
Ram Charan Teams Up with Sukumar Again
Ram Charan’s 17th film is with director Sukumar, following their blockbuster Rangasthalam. While Rangasthalam became a classic, fans are curious about their new collaboration, as Peddi also features a village backdrop reminiscent of their previous hit.
RC 17 to Feature Contemporary Story
Ram Charan’s 17th film is set to break away from the village theme, with producer Ravi Shankar confirming a modern, present-day storyline. Rumors suggest Charan will sport an ultra-stylish look, promising a fresh and trendy cinematic experience for fans.
High Hopes Rest on Peddi
After the disappointment of Game Changer, fans are pinning their hopes on Peddi. The good news is that Sukumar’s next film with Ram Charan is set to begin immediately after Peddi wraps, keeping the excitement alive for their upcoming collaboration.
Sukumar Finalizing RC 17 Script
Director Sukumar is currently putting the finishing touches on the script for Ram Charan’s 17th film. An official announcement is expected early next year. His previous venture, Pushpa 2, was a massive box office success, raising expectations for this project.
