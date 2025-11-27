The makers of 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' have announced its global premiere on Netflix on December 19. The crime thriller sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui return as Inspector Jatil Yadav to investigate the massacre of an influential family.

Release Date and Streaming Details

The makers of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's starrer crime thriller 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' have announced the release date for the film.

The upcoming film also marks director Honey Trehan's latest project and brings Nawazuddin Siddiqui back to his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav, a determined investigator, first introduced to fans in the 2020 hit 'Raat Akeli Hai.' The makers, on Thursday, took to their Instagram account to share a teaser for the film along with the release date. The crime thriller is set to premiere globally on Netflix on December 19, just days after its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Plot and Setting

Set in Kanpur, 'The Bansal Murders' follows the shocking massacre of an influential family inside their own mansion. As Jatil Yadav steps into the case, the investigation unravels a complex web of money, legacy, power, and long-buried secrets. Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRi8efLkm7d/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Written by Smita Singh and directed by Trehan, the film expands the universe created by the original movie, but with a fresh set of characters and conflicts. Unlike the first film, which centered around a single murder, this instalment focuses on the aftershocks of a mass killing and the darkness beneath wealth and reputation.

Star-Studded Cast

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in key roles alongside Siddiqui.

Sequel's Promise

The first film, released in 2020, received praise for its strong performances and gripping narrative. Now, the sequel promises to bring back the same tense atmosphere, with new twists and emotional depth.

'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 19. (ANI)