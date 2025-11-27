- Home
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Mary D'Costa had previously shared images of her supposed flirty chats with Palash on Reddit. Now, another woman's name is going viral, and she is linked to Palaash.
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to marry on November 23, 2025. However, prior reports said that the wedding had been postponed indefinitely due to Smriti's father's illness. However, Reddit users then claimed that the wedding was cancelled because Palash was discovered cheating on Smriti the night before the wedding. He was caught in a compromising situation with a choreographer.
Soon after, a female called Mary D'Costa released screenshots of her conversation with Palash, in which he flirted with her and invited her to meet him. Later, a Reddit thread went viral in which a female claimed that Palash had called her to have a sex conversation, but she ignored him.
Now, another woman’s name is coming into the picture, Nandika Dwivedi. One Reddit user shared some information about Palash and Nandika’s alleged relationship.
Take a look.
Who is Nandika Dwivedi?
According to reports, she is working with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who choreographed the popular item song "Besos" featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan.
Nandika Dwivedi was also the lead dancer for the song "Tere piche" by Mansimran.
