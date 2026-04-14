- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalapathy Vijay’s Jananayagan Faces Leak Before Release, Actor Takes Strong Action - Read On
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jananayagan Faces Leak Before Release, Actor Takes Strong Action - Read On
Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jananayagan was leaked online ahead of its release, sparking concern in the industry. The actor has now reportedly taken a major step to tackle the issue, drawing widespread attention.
16
Image Credit : X
The Jananayagan Movie:
Ever since Thalapathy Vijay entered politics, controversies have followed him. His latest decision after the 'Jananayagan' leak has now become a major point of discussion in both the film and political worlds.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : KVN Productions
Release Postponed:
Director H. Vinoth's film 'Jananayagan', starring Vijay, was first planned for a January release. But the release got pushed back many times as it didn't get censor clearance. Finally, everyone thought it would come out in May after the elections.
36
Image Credit : KVN Productions
Arrests Made:
In this situation, news suddenly broke that 'Jananayagan' had leaked online, which was a huge shock. The leak, happening before the official release, stunned fans and the film industry. The police have filed a case and arrested six people so far.
46
Image Credit : KVN Productions
Loss for the Producer:
Because 'Jananayagan' was released through piracy, the production company is expected to face a massive loss. It's predicted that both theatre and digital revenues will take a big hit.
56
Image Credit : KVN Productions
Vijay's Promise:
Reports are coming in that Vijay has promised the producer he will make sure they don't suffer from this problem. It's also said he might do a new film with the same company. This news has made his fans dance with joy.
66
Image Credit : KVN Productions
Will Fans' Expectations Be Met?:
Fans are already sharing their opinions, saying it would be great if Vijay's next film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, or Nelson Dilipkumar. But it's important to note that none of this is official. We'll have to wait and see what Vijay, who has been silent on the leak, says next.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos