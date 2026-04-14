6 6 Image Credit : KVN Productions

Will Fans' Expectations Be Met?:

Fans are already sharing their opinions, saying it would be great if Vijay's next film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, or Nelson Dilipkumar. But it's important to note that none of this is official. We'll have to wait and see what Vijay, who has been silent on the leak, says next.