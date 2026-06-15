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After Arijit Singh, Is Pritam Chakraborty Also Taking Retirement? Singer’s Post Sparks Buzz
Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has sparked retirement rumours after his birthday post hinted at exploring a different phase of life. The note came after Arijit Singh’s exit from playback singing, leaving fans curious about Pritam’s future plans.
Pritam’s Cryptic Post Sparks Retirement Rumours
Music composer and singer Pritam Chakraborty has sparked speculation among fans after a recent social media post hinted at a possible change in his career path. The buzz comes after Arijit Singh announced his decision to step away from playback singing.
Birthday Note Leaves Fans Curious
On his 55th birthday, Pritam shared a series of black-and-white pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt note about exploring a different phase of life. Although he did not announce retirement, his words about wanting to “live life differently” and focus on missed experiences led many fans to wonder if he plans to take a break from Bollywood music.
Composer Talks About New Paths
Pritam spoke about moving towards new experiences and unexplored paths, saying that while the mainstream music industry has been a great journey, he has always been curious about trying something different. His message left fans questioning whether he is planning a temporary break or a bigger shift in his career.
Arijit Singh Connection Adds To Speculation
The rumours gained more attention because Pritam had earlier revealed that Arijit Singh’s decision to step away made him rethink his own plans. However, Pritam has not confirmed any retirement from the music industry, and fans continue to wait for clarity on what the composer’s next move will be.
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