FEFSI President RK Selvamani and Film Editors' Association President Gopi denied editors' involvement in the 'Jana Nayagan' movie leak. Gopi confirmed an internal inquiry and arrests, while Selvamani refuted director Ameer's allegations.

South Indian Film Editors Association President Gopi and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) President RK Selvamani denied the involvement of the editors in the alleged leak of Jana Nayagan movie on the internet at the joint press conference held today at FEFSI Headquarters in Chennai.

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Editors' Association Denies Allegations

Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged leak of the film Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Jana Nayagan', the Film Editors' Association President Gopi strongly denied any involvement of editors in such activities. He said that the "editors will never do this kind of work" and clarified that "an internal inquiry had already been conducted by their team" in the media gathering today.

According to him, six people have been arrested so far in connection with the issue, and a report has already been given. He added that "the main accused behind the alleged leak will be arrested soon" as police are actively pursuing the case.

At the media gathering, Gopi also spoke about the allegations being made against Pradeep, the editor of Jayanayagan, and said people should not accuse him without proof, as the investigation is still going on.

FEFSI President Responds to Director's Remarks

FEFSI Union President R K Selvamani responded to the remarks made by director Ameer, who had earlier accused editors and members of the film crew of being involved in the alleged leak. Selvamani said Ameer should take back the words accusing the editors and crew.

He further said that with the rapid growth of digital platforms, such incidents may increase. "Piracy is not new and has been an ongoing issue in the film industry, and steps are being taken to create systems to control such leaks and avoid similar incidents in the future," added Selvamani.

CBFC Calls Leak Reports 'Baseless and False'

Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also issued a statement after a storm of accusations were pointed at the board for the alleged leak of the Jana Nayagan movie. In a statement, the board said, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false."

The statement added, "Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since." The clarification was also shared through PIB Maharashtra's official X account.

Widespread Reactions and Production House Statement

Meanwhile, 'Jana Nayagan', starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been in the spotlight after scenes from the film were reportedly circulated online. The issue drew reactions from several film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, who spoke against piracy.

Earlier, the makers, KVN Productions, had also released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.

'Jana Nayagan' has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. Fans are now waiting for a fresh update on its release. (ANI)