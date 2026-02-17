Thalapathy Vijay to Allu Arjun: 6 South Actors With Massive Hindi Fanbases
South Indian stars aren’t just popular in the South; they enjoy massive fan followings in the Hindi belt too. Here’s a look at South stars who are hugely loved by Hindi audiences.
Fans of South stars in the Hindi belt
Lately, South stars have become super popular with Hindi audiences. Viewers now eagerly await South films. Let's check out the top South stars famous in the Hindi belt...
5. Jr. NTR
In the Hindi belt, Jr. NTR's fan following has grown immensely after RRR and Devara. Fans are eager to watch his movies. He has also made his Bollywood debut with the film War 2.
4. Thalapathy Vijay
The craze for Thalapathy Vijay's action thrillers is huge in the Hindi market. Even without doing pan-India films, his popularity is immense. Fans are waiting for his final film, Jan Nayagan.
3. Yash
Yash is also very famous in the Hindi belt. The craze among Hindi audiences for him grew immensely after KGF and KGF Chapter 2. Now, fans are eager to watch his upcoming film, Toxic.
2. Prabhas
Prabhas wasn't well-known in the Hindi belt, but his films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made him a household name. Now, the Hindi belt awaits his films Fauji and Spirit.
1. Allu Arjun
The South star at the top of the popularity list in the Hindi belt is Allu Arjun. The films Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule made him famous among Hindi audiences. Fans are now waiting for his film with director Atlee. In this movie, he will be seen playing 4 different characters.
